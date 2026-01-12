6 home decor choices people regret after moving in

DEBOLINA ROY
Velvet is unequivocally sumptuous; it brings a sophistication in texture to any room. However, a lot of people with high-traffic areas have come to regret putting it in their home since it's literally a magnet for pet hair, dust, and lint.
The minimalist look interior translates very well to pictures. But a white environment can be a stressful space to live in. Stained rugs with spilled coffee, scratched wall surfaces, and other mishaps would make a clean white space an obscurity.
One common trap to fall into is buying super cheap, mass-produced pieces that reflect a micro-trend that will be gone in no time. The things may look current for a few months, but they are often not well-made and quickly become unattractive once the trend cycle has moved on.
Beautiful gold faucets and ornate, vintage-style cabinet pulls are pretty great right up until you have to clean them. The thing about ornate designs is that they tend to trap grime, water spots, and grease within their nooks and crannies.
One of the mistakes that most people commit is falling in love with the furniture without measuring the actual living space. While the sectional sofa may engulf the small living room, the small rug may make the large room look disoriented.
Open shelving in the kitchen looks very stylish and light, but it means you have to keep all your plates perfectly organised all the time. Beyond the visual clutter, plates on exposed shelves tend to collect dust and grease from cooking faster than plates stored behind closed cabinet doors.