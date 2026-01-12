7 easy lifestyle changes that make you feel more energised during winter

DEBOLINA ROY
Rather than turning to your phone as soon as you wake up, why not give yourself a chance to get some direct sunlight for at least10 minutes? It is an easy habit to get into and immediately sends a signal to your brain that it is indeed daytime and that it is time to be alert.
A third cup of coffee might seem just the solution to a 3:00 P.M. slump. But too much caffeine will end up interfering with the quality of your sleep and promote a vicious cycle of fatigue and tiredness. Why not, for example, replace this boost with a cup of ginger or peppermint tea?
It is very tempting to fall on refined carbs and comfort foods with sugar when it is cold, but it leads to a crash in blood sugar levels. Instead, concentrate on consuming lots of stew made with lots of root vegetables, lentils, and lean proteins to get a steady flow of energy and lots of B vitamins and iron.
Having to commute to a gym may be a psychological deterrent from actual physical activity. Replace the stressful exercise routine with "Cozy Cardio." Imagine a brisk walk under the open air during lunch or a yoga flow in a climate-controlled studio.
Although it could be tempting to turn the temperature up high, having too warm of an environment (above 20°C or 68°F) can actually lead to disruptions of your deep-level sleep cycles. You may try using a weighted blanket or flannel sheets in a cooler environment.
Winter can be very isolating, and the habit of "doom scrolling" in the dark can be very draining of emotional energy. Replace thirty minutes of solo screen time with a quick phone call or coffee outing with a friend.
Dehydration is a silent reason for tiredness in the winter months because, unlike in summer, we do not really feel "thirsty." So, if you find the idea of slapping back a glass full of icy water distasteful, try using room temperature water with a bit of lemon or cucumber.