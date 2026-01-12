7 foods to avoid to keep period cramps at bay

DEBOLINA ROY
Highly saturated foods like pastries, candies, and sugary liquids tend to force blood sugar levels to skyrocket before dipping. The result could be aggravated bloating and weakness in addition to period pains. The same foods tend to trigger bloating and weakness during menstruation.
Fried foods, instant noodles, processed meats, and packaged snacks contain an immense amount of sodium. Consuming too much salt leads to the retention of water in the body. This may cause bloating and build pressure up within the abdomen, thereby enhancing period cramps and even overall discomfort.
Coffee, energy drinks, and strong tea may constrict blood vessels and lead to lower blood flow to the uterus. This could make cramps more severe or more painful. Moreover, caffeine may enhance emotional disturbances such as anxiety and disturb sleep to make it more difficult to deal with menstrual cramps.
Fried foods and foods with high unhealthy fats may cause inflammation in the body. Inflammation in the body has a strong connection with the occurrence of uterine contractions. Therefore, such foods may increase the chances of having more contractions during menstruation.
Milk, cheese, and ice cream also have saturated fats that, in turn, can create inflammation with some people. In addition, for those who have sensitivity or lactose intolerance, it will cause bloating and discomfort in the digestive system, both of which might heighten period pain.
Red meat contains high quantities of arachidonic acid. This is an element that boosts the synthesis of prostaglandins needed for uterine contraction. If the prostaglandin concentration increases, the contractions will be strong and more painful. This makes red meat an important exclusion in the management of cramps caused by menstruation.
Alcohol can dehydrate the body, contribute to bloating, and lead to inflammation in the body. It can also cause hormonal imbalances and insomnia in the body, which is associated with the severity of the pain experienced during the periods.