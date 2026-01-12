Bodycare essentials you need to stock, irrespective of any season

ANOUSHKA NAG
Dry Brush
If you are not on the dry brushing trend yet, hop on! Dry brushing stimulates the lymphatic system, exfoliates your skin, increases circulation, and can even reduce cellulite. A dry brush is super inexpensive, making it the perfect addition to your summer body care routine!
Body Scrub
We like to think of body scrubs as the unsung heroes of our body care routine. Low-maintenance and effective, it’s the shower essential doing the most for soft, smooth skin. Think of body scrubs as your skin’s personal rejuvenation treatment. It’s made of tiny particles that remove dead skin cells and boost circulation through gentle friction.
Body oil
Body oils are packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and nutrients that help repair and nourish your skin. Unlike traditional moisturisers, body oils are more effective at sealing in moisture, leaving your skin hydrated and radiant. Using natural oils for skin can help balance your skin’s hydration levels, especially during dry seasons or after sun exposure.
Body Sunscreen
Body sunscreen is essential for protecting your skin, and, thankfully, formulas have evolved. Sticky, oily, heavy, and chalky sunscreens have given way to lightweight, nourishing formulas that not only provide sun protection but also deliver extra skincare benefits, such as hydration and smoothing hyperpigmentation.
Foot Mask
Much like hand masks, foot masks are designed to soothe the thick, dry, and sometimes calloused skin on the feet. A foot mask is good to include in your body care routine all year round, but is especially good during the winter months, so your feet will be ready for sandals in a few months.