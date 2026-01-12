Bonito flakes: Have you heard of this tuna which dances on hot food?

Bristi Dey
Did you know dried tuna also called the Bonito flakes dances when served on hot food? No, it isn’t alive, but the moment it hits the plate, it comes alive in motion, making your meal look so animated that eating it feels strangely fun.
Why do they dance?
These paper-thin shavings of dried, smoked, and fermented skipjack tuna also called the katsuobushi in Japan, dances due to their extreme lightness and thinness. They curl up and shift with rising heat and steam. A fun thing to watch as an outsider.
History time
These have been the dietary staple in Japan for like forever which somewhat dates back to Jomon-era (14,000–300 BC).
How are they made?
These are made from skipjack tuna that undergo a serious process. First boiled, then deboned, then smoked and dried for months. And soon it becomes the katsuobushi, which is then shaved into thin, flavourful flakes used for Japanese dashi or as a side dish rich in aromatic flavours.
How are these eaten?
These become the special sides that become a savory, smoky topping or ingredient, sprinkled over dishes like rice and are also eaten as snacks.