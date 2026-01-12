Gangasagar Mela: 5 things first-timers should know

Subhadrika Sen
Gangasagar Mela is held every year at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal. This year it will continue till January 17, 2026.
The easiest way to reach your destination is to take a train to Kakdwip from Sealdah or Howrah in Kolkata; take a ferry from Kakdwip to Kachuberia and then reach Gangasagar. It is about 120-140 kms away from Kolkata.
Makar Sankranti (Jan 13) is the most important day, with Maha Snan starting from 3 am onwards. Since the festival is linked to the legend of Kapil Muni, the temple worship is a must between 9 am - 7 pm.
Due to the sheer number of pilgrims visiting the festival every year, it is recomended that you stay overnight. Armed officials, ambulances, first-aids, fire brigades, and water security guards are well positioned to help you with any queries.
Hundreds of thousands of people from all across India and the globe come over to the Gangasagar Mela every year with chances of being lost very high. For security, QR coded safety bands will be provided to keep everyone safe and with their families.