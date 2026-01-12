Happy birthday, Zayn! Looking back at 5 dramatic moments

Team Indulge
Yolanda Hadid controversy
Zayn former GF Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid had filed a harassment complaint against the singer in September 2021. Yolanda accused Zayn of shoving her into a dresser and verbally accusing her. The singer went with a "no contest" plea. He was punished with a year of probation and had to attend an anger management class along with a domestic violence program. Gigi and Zayn broke up right after this incident.
Breakup with Perrie Edwards
In 2015, Zayn Malik broke off his engagement to singer Perrie Edwards. The Little Mix singer claimed that the former One Direction had ended the engagement via text, which led to massive outrage. Zayn had denied the allegations later.
Leaving One Direction
Zayn Malik announced his decision to leave One Direction out of the blue, a decision that shocked the fans around the world as well as the music community. The singer said that he left to lead a normal life later alleging that his decision followed growing politics within the band. His departure led to growing resentment towards him by the fans.
Spoke out against bandmates
Zayn Malik has criticised his former One Direction bandmates on several occasions since leaving the group in 2015. His heated Twitter spat with Louis Tomlinson is one of the most dramatic pop culture moments.
Alleged racism
In July 2025, fans speculated that lyrics in a snippet of his new song "Fuchsia Sea" were directed at his former bandmates, including the line: "I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian".