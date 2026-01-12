Happy birthday, Zayn! Looking back at 5 dramatic moments

Leaving One Direction Zayn Malik announced his decision to leave One Direction out of the blue, a decision that shocked the fans around the world as well as the music community. The singer said that he left to lead a normal life later alleging that his decision followed growing politics within the band. His departure led to growing resentment towards him by the fans.

Spoke out against bandmates Zayn Malik has criticised his former One Direction bandmates on several occasions since leaving the group in 2015. His heated Twitter spat with Louis Tomlinson is one of the most dramatic pop culture moments.