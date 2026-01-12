The changing plate: 4 ways climate change is rewriting our menus

DEBOLINA ROY
“Heat-flation” has become a new reality in the world of economics due to extreme weather patterns that occurred in the early part of 2026. Unpredictable monsoons in Southeast Asia have derailed rice production in Vietnam and Thailand, whereas extreme heatwaves in Southern Europe have brought devastation to olive and grain production.
Recent studies show the existence of a phenomenon called "hidden hunger," in which the nutritional value per cal is decreasing while overall cal output per year is constant. A high level of CO2 acts as a fertilizer for crops such as grains like rice and wheat. But it comes with the loss of quality; key minerals such as iron, zinc, and proteins are estimated to be decreasing up to 15%.
With conventional water-using crops such as corn and wheat becoming more and more unpredictable to cultivate, there is a huge trend towards climate-smart "ancient grains." This is especially true in Africa and South Asia. Millet, sorghum, and teff are being rediscovered in urban diets through bread, cereals, and snacks.
The tipping point of the "coral reef die-back" was passed in late 2025, irreversibly changing the supply of seafood, the main source of protein for billions. Warm waters and ocean acidification have brought about massive movements of fish stocks toward colder poles. Foods on land, mainly plant-based proteins, or new "blue foods" such as farmed seaweed and algae, became a staple.