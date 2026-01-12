What is baby botox? 4 things you should know

Udisha
Uses smaller doses
Thankfully, this is not a botox for babies but basically refers to the kind of botox treatment that uses a lesser amount and smaller doses than the normal botox, providing a natural look.
Temporary effects
The results of a baby botox is very subtle and not drastic. Moreover, it gives a temporary effect, which lasts around 2-4 months, which is significantly less than the normal botox.
Younger demographic
Baby botox is largely used by people who are young, aged 25 and above as a preventive measure. This helps delay signs of ageing and delayed requirement of the traditional botox.
Targeted treatment
The baby botox method uses micro-injections, which help solving very specific issues instead of an overall transformation. It is very good for beginners who can have a subtle change without going for any drama.