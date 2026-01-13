4 countries with the best work-life balance

Bristi Dey
Work is just a part of life, not life itself, and these countries around the world prove it beautifully. With shorter work hours and more vacation days, they’ve created the ultimate work-life paradise.
Norway
In the land of the Northern Lights, life sparkles beyond office and work. 5 weeks’ vacation, great pay, parental perks, and flexible hours make it a worker’s dream.
Netherlands
Here the work hours span from 36-40 hrs/week and according to the World Happiness Record 2024, it is one of the world’s happiest countries. Employees are entitled to a minimum of 20 days of annual leave, tons of parental leave, care leave, and others. Work culture is flexible with work from home options.
France
As the clock strikes 5 PM, laptops close and screens go dark and the French step into the other half of life. With a 35-hour workweek, France is often celebrated as one of the best countries for work-life balance. The culture embraces frequent festivals, deep-rooted traditions, cultural events, and long hours spent outdoors.
Sweden
In Sweden, work-life balance isn’t a bonus, it’s the rule. Perks include 25 days of paid leave, a massive 480 days of parental leave, and shorter hours for parents having kids under the age of 8. With a 40-hour workweek, life, family, and fun always come first.