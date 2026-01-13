4 places to spot dolphins in India

Subhadrika Sen
Bihar: The Vikramshila Dolphin Sanctuary is the only sanctuary in India where you can spot the Ganges River Dolphins. Ideal time for visiting is around October to June.
Goa: Along the coastlines of Goa, near Candolim, Palolem and Sinquerim beaches, you can spot the Indo-pacific humpback dolphins between October and May.
Odisha: Situated near Puri, the Chilika Lake is famous for its Irrawaddy dolphin sightings between November and February.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Planning a snorkelling trip? Then visit Neil or Havelock islands and spot spinner and bottlenose dolphins.