5 wilderness survival films that should make it to your list

Alive (1993)
Based on a true story, the Ethan Hawke, Josh Hamilton starrer film followed an Uruguayan rugby team that gets stranded in extreme conditions after their plane crashes in the Andes. The team must survive for the next 72 days.
Cast Away (2000)
Starring Tom Hanks, this film is about Chuck Noland, a FedEx engineer who is the lonely survivor of a plane crash. Stranded for four years in the isolated Pacific island, he tried to survive odds as the world passes him by.
Into the Wild (2007)
In a true series of events, Christopher McCandless, played by Emile Hirsch voluntarily leaves his normal life behind to go hitchhiking all over North America and survive the Alaskan wilderness. This journey is that of survival and a search for the self within nature.
The Revenant (2015)
Leonardo DiCaprio portrayal of Hugh Glass in this film, won him the Oscar for Best Actor! This story is more than surviving in the wilderness back in the 1820s, and explores the theme of revenge as Hugh undertakes a journey to track down his son's murderer.
The Martian (2015)
This sci-fi adventure film revolves around astronaut Mark Watney, played by Matt Doman who is left alone in Mars after being presumed dead. However, he uses his skills to survive in the planet that does not support human life, while NASA attempts to rescue him.