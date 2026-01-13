Beyond the silver screen: Unveiling 5 mysterious Bollywood actresses’ lives

DEBOLINA ROY
Parveen Babi epitomised the new, fearless woman of the 1970s. However, she faced the darkest phase of her life as she suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. Eventually, she moved into total seclusion inside her penthouse in Juhu. Her death in 2005 is one of the most chilling events in Bollywood.
After her blockbuster debut with Hamraaz in 1967, Vimi’s life quickly went downhill because of the interference of her husband and her subsequent use by people in the industry. It seemed that her decline had been so swift and dismal that she died at the age of 34 with her purse literally empty, suffering from liver ailments.
The reigning queen in the early ‘90s, having done over 20 films in her teens, was the beautiful Maharashtra girl, Divya Bharti. Her reign was cut short in the year 1993, when the beautiful actress fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Versova. The cause of her death has various conspiracy theories surrounding the underworld and her secret marriage to producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
The list of mysterious Bollywood actresses’ lives will be incomplete without talking about the eternal evergreen diva; Rekha. After her husband, Mukesh Aggarwal’s suicide in 1990, Rekha was completely disappeared from the public eye. Her penchant for wearing Sindoor as well as her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan have always made her fans more curious about her life.
Priya Rajvansh was the urbane star of ‘Heer Raanjha’ and ‘Hanste Zakhm’, and she was associated with director Chetan Anand. Priya Rajvansh’s life was inextricably connected with that of Anand. Just three years after Anand’s death, Priya was brutally murdered in Anand’s Juhu bungalow in March 2000. The investigation uncovered a sinister motive of ‘inheritance and immovable property disputes,’ and Anand’s sons were convicted.