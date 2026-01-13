Can pomegranate juice reverse heart blockage? Here's what we know

Bristi Dey
Pomegranates are packed with nutrients like polyphenols, powerful antioxidants including tannins and anthocyanins. These heavy termed words actually are the ones protecting your body from stress that causes artery damage and heart disease.
These cute little red seeds help reduce blood vessel inflammation and prevent the oxidation of LDL, the bad cholesterol, keeping your blood flowing smoothly through your body.
Patients with carotid artery stenosis, have seen a remarkable reduction of the blood vessel thickness as they drank pomegranate juice for a consistent amount of time.
It also helps with lowering the blood pressure which in turn helps with the heart blockage because it helps to reduce the risk of hypertension-related heart problems.
Again nothing too much is good. No matter how much pomegranate juice helps with the heart issues, drinking too much can result in larger problems. So, drink in moderation and keep your heart beating for the longest of time.