Is your diet weakening your bones? 5 worst foods for osteoporosis

DEBOLINA ROY
Salt is one of the worst foods for osteoporosis, as it leads to the excretion of calcium from the body due to urination. You lose 40 milligrams of calcium due to the 2,300 milligrams of sodium that your body consumes. Packaged meats, canned soup, and fast food are the worst sources of hidden salt.
Overconsumption of refined sugar can contribute to a loss in bone mineral density because it leads to an elevated excretion of calcium and magnesium in the urine. Additionally, foods high in sugar tend to be associated with the displacement of foods that are rich in vitamins required for bone strength.
Your daily cup of coffee may be a ritual, but excess caffeine can inhibit calcium uptake. This happens because caffeine has mild diuretic properties, and studies support that for every 100 milligrams of caffeine, a certain amount of calcium is excreted by the body, making bone matter decrease.
Colas, especially, are bad for bone health as they have a very high level of phosphorus. Phosphorus, however, is a required mineral, but if the levels get high compared to calcium levels, bone loss could be induced. Many soft drinks, especially those that are carbonated, contain phosphoric acid, thereby making the body very acidic.
One of the major factors that contribute to low bone mass and the risk of bone fractures is the consumption of alcohol. Alcohol hampers the calcium level and the formation of Vitamin D, which requires the absorption of calcium. It also causes an elevation in the level of cortisol, which further leads to reduced formation of bone and accelerates the degradation of bone.