When light plays a central role in this ongoing New Delhi art exhibition

Subhadrika Sen
Titled, 'Inheritance of Light, Geographies of Loss', the art exhibition places light at the focal point of cultural inheritance.
Curated for a special cultural delegation including directors of Mauritshuis Museum and Drents Museum, the exhibition is the brainchild of Myna Mukherjee.
The exhibits are a display of how artists imagine the self, society and the sacred, with special focus on the works of Rembrandt, Vermeer, Raja Ravi Varma and others.
The displays meander through colonial histories, modern artists and contemporary Indian artists.
Until Jan 14, 2026 at Travancore Palace, New Delhi