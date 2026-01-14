4 women Timothée Chalamet dated before Kylie Jenner

Bristi Dey
Lourdes Leon
Back in 2013, Timothée Chalamet was linked to Lourdes, daughter of Madonna with dating speculations. The two were classmates at an art school, and although the romance was short-lived, it blossomed into a beautiful friendship later on.
Lily-Rose Depp
Then came Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, with whom the rumours started in 2018. Romance was in the air and the duo was also spotted escaping to Europe for a vacation. They met on the set of Netflix's The King. The two parted ways supposedly in 2020.
Eiza González
In the same year, love found new ways to knock on his door. The actor was spotted enjoying a summer getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Eiza González. No one confirmed the relationship but soon reports of their split made headlines in just a few months later.
Sarah Talabi
Rumour mills spun and again the actor found himself in the middle of it. He reportedly spent some time in Coachella with Sarah and netizens connected the dot leading them to be more than just friends. But again no one confirmed anything and all of it were speculations.