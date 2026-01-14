5 habits that can keep your brain healthy

Udisha
Drink water first thing in the morning
Staying hydrated affects brain function positively. Drinking water and hydrating yourself after you wake up, prevents dehydration and shakes off the morning sickness. Remember to stay hydrated throughout the day to keep you brain healthy.
Read regularly
Go old school and read something everyday to keep your brain sharp and active. Ditch doomscrolling which affects your brain and engage in critical thinking. Reading also expands your information, which results in better brain functioning.
Get proper sleep
Sleep is important for your brain to remain healthy and function properly, resulting in a healthier body as well. Make sure to get 7-9 hours everyday while maintaining a healthy sleep cycle.
Stay active
Physical exercise such as gym, yoga or walking helps promote growth of new brain cells and also amps up blood flow to the brain. This also keeps your body healthy and gives it the ability to fight off diseases.
Eat healthy
Food rich in omega 3 fatty acids such as fish along with foods containing vitamins and anti-oxidants is extremely healthy for your brain since they reduce oxidative stress. Eat your vegetables, proteins and greens for a healthy brain.