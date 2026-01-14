5 things to know about Maharaja of Kapurthala who owned 60 Louis Vuitton trunks

Udisha
Deeply influenced by French culture
The Maharaja of Kapurthala, Jagatjit Singh Sahib Bahadur was known for his deep appreciation of France and its culture. Kapurthala was often dubbed the "Paris of the East" and the Maharaja's Jagatjit Palace was actually influenced by and modelled after the Palace of Versailles, earning his capital the nickname.
An envious Louis Vuitton collection
The Maharaja's love for the French culture led him to commission more than 60 Louis Vuitton trunks: all custom made, back in the early 1990s. He wanted to own the trunks to store his personal items such as shoes, turbans and more.
A life of luxury
Maharaja Jagatjit Singh Sahib Bahadur lead an extravagant and luxurious lifestyle. He would go on lavish trips and circumnavigated the earth thrice, carrying with him, his signature Louis Vuitton luggage!
A prominent ruler
The Maharaja had even learnt the French language which helped him host dignitaries from France in his place. Internationally, he was well recognised as well and was the represented India in the League of Nations General Assembly several times.
Close to the British Crown
The Maharaja of Kapurthala had a good relationship with the British royalty as well and was extremely deer to Queen Mary. He hosted the Royal Family in Kapurthala quite often.