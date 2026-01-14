5 things to know about the new Vande Bharat sleeper class train

Subhadrika Sen

Expecting a flag-off on Jan 17, the inaugural route is from Kolkata to Guwahati connecting the Eastern and North-Eastern corridor. Plans of introducing sleeper class trains in Chennai and Bengaluru are also in works.

The train has 823 berths with 16 coaches comprising AC three and two tiers and first class sections.

The train is fully air conditioned with quality inventory, modern amenities, safety precautions, charging points, reading lights and modern toilets.

One can carry upto 40 kgs for three tier; 50 kgs for two tier and 70 kgs for first class. Extra luggage can be carried for a fee.

The prices start from Rs 960 to Rs 13000+ depending on the categories. There are no waiting list and bookings take place through a digital-only window.

