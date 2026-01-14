5 viral GenZ dating terms in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Love-loreing refers to dating only for the “lore.” This refers to the experiences and personal developments associated with interacting with new individuals. Rather than perceiving a date that lacks a second date as a failure, a “lore-seeker” believes it as part of their story.
We've all been there, that moment when that person who isn’t your "type" suddenly becomes incredibly attractive. The phenomenon known as ChemRIZZtry, the merging of chemistry and rizz, occurs when you develop an unexpected crush on someone purely because of their allure.
In this digital world where everything is filtered, Truecasting is the ‘anti-filter’ movement in the dating world,” according to an online post about the concept. This refers to the determination to reveal yourself to the world in your unfiltered, unposed form on the very first interaction, without the need to put on the first date mask.
Curveball-crushing is when you catch yourself developing feelings for someone who is literally the complete opposite of what your typical relationship experiences have been. As far as GenZ dating terms go, curveball-crushing is a term that celebrates the "plot twist" of love.
The days of the situationship are officially experiencing the pushback. Status flexing is the new world of openly and obviously defining the relationship once it has gone from general to committed. As in, instead of being cool and somewhere in limbo, being 'alpha' means being the one with the clear cut definition.