7 house boat adventures in India that you shouldn't miss

Subhadrika Sen
Kerala: Wake up to a peaceful sunrise on the river or get your birdwatching gears along, Alleppey and Kumarakom in Kerala offers good house boat experiences with lots of other riverine activities to indulge in.
Kashmir: The OG heaven of house boats, Kashmir should be on your list. Enjoy the scenic views and the fascinating sights of daily life going by, all on boats.
Goa: Away from the hustle and bustle of coastal parties, try staying inside a house boat on the backwaters of the rivers Mandovi and Zuari.
Maharashtra: After posing in front of Mannat or Jalsa, take a day out for visiting a much quieter Karli river to re-energise before continuing with the rest of your Mumbai travels.
Assam: The Brahmaputra river also houses privately operated house boats that give you the experience of being amidst a spectacular landscape coupled with specially arranged cultural performances.
Andhra Pradesh: You can choose to stay in the government operated house boats in Konaseema on the Godavari river.
West Bengal: If you are adventurous and on the lookout for the Royal Bengal tiger, then hop on to a houseboat in Sundarban and start your adventure today.