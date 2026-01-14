Bhogali Bihu: 5 must-try foods for the harvest season

Masor Tenga

While the mornings are reserved for sweets, Umaa Ahom talks of how the grand Uruka feast cannot be complete without a special dish of Masor Tenga on Bihu eve. The fish curry is a must-have at any Bhagori Bihu meal, and it is made from fresh water fishes like Rohu and/or Katla. The sourness of this dish comes from natural souring compounds found in either tomatoes or dried mangosteen.