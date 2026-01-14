Top 5 Kartik Aaryan controversies: From industry feuds to viral rumours

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most famous Kartik Aaryan controversies is when Dharma Productions announced the recasting of the actor in "Dostana 2" in 2021. This decision and the subsequent blacklisting of the actor due to unprofessional circumstances, according to the production company, sparked rumors about his unprofessional nature.
In early 2026, social media exploded when "internet sleuths" on Reddit analyzed holiday photos of Kartik in Goa side by side with those of a teenager in the UK named Karina Kubiliute. The large age difference, with Kartik at 35 and the girl aged 17 or 18, caused outrages.
Ever since the release of his song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, Varun has been at the receiving end of relentless memes pertaining to his expressions and height. Netizens and critics accused the "manufactured" nature of the memes and body-shaming were forced upon by Kartik Aryan's PR.
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s relationship was the buzz in town during the shooting of Love Aaj Kal 2. However, the controversy reached its peak when the two stopped following each other on social media shortly after the release of the movie. Fans and experts believed that the "Sartik" love story was only an elaborate public relations event.
Towards the end of 2024, Kartik was at the receiving end of a PR crisis at the International Film Festival of India in the state of Goa. Sources from the organisation revealed that the unreasonable demands, including luxury suites and five-star accommodations in excess, came from the management team of the actor.