4 calcium rich food women must eat

Udisha
Dairy
Women are at greater risk of calcium loss and must take extra care of their calcium intake. What can be a better source of calcium than dairy products such as milk, cheese or yoghurt? Make sure to add some dairy to diet.
Almonds
Start your day with a handful of almonds to give yourself a kick of calcium, extremely required for stronger bones. If you do not prefer dairy, this is a great alternative as well.
Leafy greens
As much as you hate, nothing is better for your health than healthy, leafy, green vegetables. Make sure to eat a lot of spinach, broccoli, lettuce, peas and more vegetables everyday for better calcium intake.
Fish rich in calcium
Fish such as sardine and salmon are packed with calcium which is highly absorbable as well! They are not only healthy for you, but extremely tasty!