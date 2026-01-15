4 pre-workout drinks you should try

Udisha
Protein smoothie
A protein smoothie for breakfast is the perfect thing you can drink before working out. Prepare a smoothie full of healthy fruits, nut and a add some protein kick (yogurt or milk) and you are set for your work out!
Fruit juice
Certain fruit juices such as beetroot and watermelon juices provide your body with nutrients such as magnesium and potassium which are beneficial for your muscles and improve blood flow. Healthy drinks such as these give you the power you need before your work out.
Coconut water
Packed with electrolytes, this natural drink boosts your energy and keeps you hydrated before you power through your work out session!
Lemonade
Nothing gives you the adrenaline and energy like a good old glass of lemonade! Add a pinch of salt to your classic lemon juice because it boosts the sodium in the body.