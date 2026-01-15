4 things to know about this Tanzania lake that turns living things to stone!

ANOUSHKA NAG

Lake Natron is deadly

Sodium carbonate and other alkaline minerals are released into Lake Natron by the eruptions of Ol Doinyo Lengai, an active volcano. The outcome? A lake that has a pH of up to 10.5, which is similar to ammonia found in homes. The intense alkalinity can burn animals' skin and eyes if they fall in unintentionally.

Lake Natron appears red due to microorganisms that produce a red coloured pigment

Lake Natron is not lifeless

Despite its reputation for being lethal, it's no empty. For lesser flamingos, which flourish in these harsh waters, it's actually a paradise. The lake's cyanobacteria blooms provide food for the flamingos, and the salty surroundings deter predators. Amazingly, this one lake serves as the world's largest breeding ground for lesser flamingos.

Lake Natron is home to multiple Flamingos that flourish in these uninhabitable waters

Lake Natron is a legend

The lake is both sacred and hazardous to the locals. Because of salt-loving microorganisms, its surface frequently glows blood-red, giving rise to unsettling stories about a lake that "curses" anything that enters. However, scientists view it as a natural marvel that offers insight into how life might have evolved on other planets or in the past, when alkaline lakes were more prevalent on Earth

Lake Natron is not just a scientific miracle but also known to be cursed according to local theories

Lake Natron remains a fragile ecosystem

Beyond its enigma, Lake Natron is a delicate ecosystem. Human activity, such as planned dam projects that could change the flow of water, poses a threat to the flamingos. Preserving this lake entails safeguarding a rare geological wonder as well as one of Africa's most recognizable species.

Click here