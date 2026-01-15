4 things to know about this Tanzania lake that turns living things to stone!

ANOUSHKA NAG
Lake Natron is deadly
Sodium carbonate and other alkaline minerals are released into Lake Natron by the eruptions of Ol Doinyo Lengai, an active volcano. The outcome? A lake that has a pH of up to 10.5, which is similar to ammonia found in homes. The intense alkalinity can burn animals' skin and eyes if they fall in unintentionally.
Lake Natron is not lifeless
Despite its reputation for being lethal, it's no empty. For lesser flamingos, which flourish in these harsh waters, it's actually a paradise. The lake's cyanobacteria blooms provide food for the flamingos, and the salty surroundings deter predators. Amazingly, this one lake serves as the world's largest breeding ground for lesser flamingos.
Lake Natron is a legend
The lake is both sacred and hazardous to the locals. Because of salt-loving microorganisms, its surface frequently glows blood-red, giving rise to unsettling stories about a lake that "curses" anything that enters. However, scientists view it as a natural marvel that offers insight into how life might have evolved on other planets or in the past, when alkaline lakes were more prevalent on Earth
Lake Natron remains a fragile ecosystem
Beyond its enigma, Lake Natron is a delicate ecosystem. Human activity, such as planned dam projects that could change the flow of water, poses a threat to the flamingos. Preserving this lake entails safeguarding a rare geological wonder as well as one of Africa's most recognizable species.