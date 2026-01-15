4 things you may not know about Ravi Kishan

Udisha
Grew up among financial constraints
Ravi Kishan (Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla) is a popular face on television. He spent his initial days at a chawl in Mumbai’s Santacruz. However, after a major financial setback, Ravi's family had to move to Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The actor came back to Mumbai, enduring several hardships, to realise his dreams.
He played Sita in Ramleela!
Ravi Kishan had to struggle to make it to where he is today. To sustain himself, he even agreed to play Sita in Ramleela. His father had beaten him up for taking on the role!
He dubbed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man
Ravi Kishan became part of history in 2007 when he dubbed Tobey Maguire's role as Spider Man in Spider-Man 3, in Bhojpuri. With this, the film became the first ever Hollywood film to be dubbed in this Indian language.
Film debut
Ravi Kishan made his film debut with Pitamber, a B-grade movie where he starred with Mithun Chakraborty, the lead. The actor earned ₹5000 for his work and his career as an actor eventually took off!