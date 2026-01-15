4 things you may not know about Ravi Kishan

Grew up among financial constraints

Ravi Kishan (Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla) is a popular face on television. He spent his initial days at a chawl in Mumbai’s Santacruz. However, after a major financial setback, Ravi's family had to move to Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The actor came back to Mumbai, enduring several hardships, to realise his dreams.