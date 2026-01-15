4 unknown facts about South India's harvest festival Pongal

DEBOLINA ROY
The origin of Pongal dates back to Sangam Era (300 BCE to 300 CE), so it's older than some of the most revered temples in South India, and there's reference to harvest festivals in Tamil literature to pay homage to Sun God, Suryadev.
Every day of Pongal, Bhogi, Thai, Mattu, and Kaanum Pongal days holds an ecological premise in it. From letting go of the past and trying new things to worshiping animals and social bonding, this festival inculcates the habit of living sustainably.
Unlike most other festivals in India which are based on the lunar calendar, the festival of Pongal is based on the solar cycle. It is in celebration
The moment when milk and rice boil over the pot, triggering "Pongalo Pongal!", is more than a moment of revelry and celebration. It stands for abundance, communal joy, and the hope that the riches and joys will spill into every home.