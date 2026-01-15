5 most absurdly expensive pencils ever made

1. The Fabergé Pencil (Approx. $38,000)

Let’s get this out of the way: this is not a pencil, this is an heirloom that happens to contain graphite. Crafted by Fabergé, these silver-and-enamel propelling pencils are dripping in imperial excess. They’re rare, exquisitely detailed, and utterly impractical. You don’t write with this. You whisper about it at auctions.