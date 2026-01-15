5 safety tips while travelling along coastlines

Subhadrika Sen
Weather Check: Checking the tide schedule and weather warnings are a must. Also, avoid travelling along the coastline after sunset.
Carry basic first-aid: Whenever you go along the coastlines, carry a first aid kit with saline water, band-aids, bandage, cleaning solution, cotton, forceps, scissors and
See where you tread: The coastlines are full of surprises! Often, one prefers to walk barefoot. But avoid stepping on broken shells, jellyfishes, and crabs to avoid cuts and bruises.
Keep coastguard details handy: Always keep coastguard details handy. Check if life jackets are available during swimming. Never go beyond the designated swimming area for your own safety.
Never visit the coasts under any influence: The coastlines are very accident prone, if you are not careful. Avoid going there under any influence.