5 signs of protein deficiency in women

Weakness
Protein deficiency quite naturally leads to weakness and fatigue, especially in women. While weakness does not always mean lack of protein in the muscle, if you are feeling tired, definitely get yourself checked.
Always feeling hungry
Lack of protein in your muscles will mean that your hunger pangs never go away. Women must add protein in their diet such as meat to feel full after all meals and provide the body with necessary nutrients.
Fluid accumulation
If albumin, which is a determinant of blood protein, is low, it leads to accumulation of fluid in your body, which leads to swelling in your ankles, feet or other body parts. If you notice unusual swelling, it may be due to lack of protein.
Weak hair and nails
Protein deficiency can cause weak and brittle hair and nails which are powered by protein such as collagen and keratin. Low protein also leads to dry skin apart from thinning hair and broken nails.
Joint pain
Women are at greater risk of weak bones and joint pains due to calcium deficiency. Hence, lack of protein is worse for women and weakens the bones further, leading to pain in the joints.