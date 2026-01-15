A harvest of flavours: 5 must-try foods of Pongal to celebrate the season

DEBOLINA ROY
The undisputed king of this festival is Sakkarai Pongal. It is prepared from freshly harvested rice, yellow split moong dal, and dark jaggery. It is generously topped with cashews and juicy raisins fried in desi ghee. It is boiled in a claypot.
While the sweet one represents the soul of the festival, Ven Pongal symbolizes the heart of this event because of its comforting nature. It requires a combination of black pepper, cumin seeds, grated ginger, and curry leaves for added taste because it can also be accompanied by spicy sambar and coconut chutney
This special variety of curry is a powerhouse of nutrients made from sautéed seven to ten seasonal vegetables such as pumpkin, sweet potato, raw banana, and broad beans. It symbolizes variety in harvests.
No Pongal feast is complete without Medu Vada! These crispy, doughnut-shaped fritters made of lentil paste and flavoured with green chilies and white peppercorns, make a wonderful contrast to the soft Pongal preparations served alongside.
To round off such a feast, it is necessary that there is a bowl of Paal Payasam added to it. This is such an easy-to-make dish, where rice is cooked in milk and sugar until it reaches a thick consistency.