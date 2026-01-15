Beyond the crown: The staggering net worth of Indian royalties in 2026

The Wadiyar dynasty, Mysore

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the head of the Wadiyar dynasty and represents the 27th generation. Their wealth today is touted at approximately ₹10,000 crore. In fact, though the family lost a chunk of their properties to government acquisitions, many years back, they still possess a strong line-up of assets, with the two major ones being the Mysore Palace as custodians and the Bangalore Palace.