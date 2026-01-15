Beyond the crown: The staggering net worth of Indian royalties in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Arvind Singh Mewar, the legendary member of the Mewar family, passed away in March 2025. Recent disputes, which arose in early 2026, have estimated the entire wealth owned by the family to be above ₹50,000 Crores. Today, the family, headed by Maharana Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, manages the HRH Group of Hotels, which consists of the famous Lake Palace as well as the Jagmandir Island Palace.
Maharaja Gaj Singh II is still one of the most respected figures amongst Indian royalty of recent times. Currently, the net worth of the entire family is approximately Rs. 22,000 crores. The crowning glory of his wealth is the Umaid Bhawan Palace-one of the world's largest private residences with 347 rooms.
A former first-class cricketer, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, tops the list of net worth that includes the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara. In terms of the net worth of the Indian royalties, just the palace is four times larger in area than the Buckingham Palace, costing around Rs 24,000 crore.
The face of the royal family of Jaipur is young and dashing Maharaja Padmanabh Singh. Being an accomplished polo player and a fashion sensation, he oversees a business empire that has its roots in some of India's most popular tourist attractions, such as City Palace and Jaigarh Fort. The net worth of the royal family at present stands at Rs. 20,000 crores.
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the head of the Wadiyar dynasty and represents the 27th generation. Their wealth today is touted at approximately ₹10,000 crore. In fact, though the family lost a chunk of their properties to government acquisitions, many years back, they still possess a strong line-up of assets, with the two major ones being the Mysore Palace as custodians and the Bangalore Palace.