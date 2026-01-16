5 sunrise adventures in India that you shouldn't miss

Subhadrika Sen
Kanyakumari: Down South witness the magical sunrise over the waters when the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean merge into each other at the Southernmost tip of mainland India.
Tiger's Hill When you make a list of all the touristy things about Darjeeling, waking up at 3 am to reach Tiger's Hill to watch the sunrise should definitely be on top of the list.
Assi Ghat: Take a moment to reflect on yourself as you stand watching the Morning arati on the Assi Ghat in Benaras.
Ranthambore National Park: Go deep into the forest cover of this National Park for a morning safari. See the golden glow of the sunlight along with some rare tiger spotting.
Sand Dunes: Go for a golden dune adventure amongst the sand dunes of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and don't forget to witness the sunrise over the sand.