5 ways city life quietly drains you (and you don’t even notice)

Atreyee Poddar
City living doesn’t burn you out suddenly in a big blaze, but wears you down like bad posture — slowly, invisibly, and then all at once. You’re not collapsing dramatically, you’re just perpetually tired, mildly irritated, and wondering why a weekend never feels long enough. Welcome to the slow leak.
1. The background noise that never switches off
Cities are loud like a mosquito is loud — not deafening but just persistent enough to mess with your head. Honks, sirens, construction, neighbours living entire lives through shared walls. Even silence feels temporary, like it might be revoked any second. Your body never fully relaxes. It just pretends to.
2. Your day is spent negotiating space
Crowded pavements. Packed trains. Waiting for tables, lifts, Ubers, approvals. City life turns existence into a series of micro-negotiations. By the time you’re home, you’re exhausted — not from work, but from constantly adjusting yourself to fit.
3. You’re overstimulated but weirdly empty
The city throws everything at you — lights, screens, conversations, ads yelling about things you didn’t know you needed. And yet, very little of it nourishes you. You scroll, you consume, you stay busy — but restoration? Rare. You’re full, but malnourished.
4. Calm is a luxury product
Want quiet? Pay for it. Want green space? Travel for it. Want convenience? Subscribe. In the city, peace is no longer a default — it’s a purchasable upgrade. And somehow, you’re still blamed for not “prioritising self-care.”
5. You forget what tired actually feels like
This is the sneakiest one. You stop recognising fatigue because everyone around you is just as drained. Late nights, early mornings, caffeine as a personality trait. You don’t feel exhausted — you feel normal. That’s how deep it goes.