Who is Brooks Nader? Carlos Alcaraz’s model GF who once dated a Greek prince

Udisha
Who is Brooks Nader?
Brooks Nader is a popular American model. She rose to global fame after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2019. Currently, she is rumoured to be dating young tennis star from Spain, Carlos Alcaraz.
Famous relationships
Brooks Nader used to be married to Billy Haire, from 2019 to 2022. She was also involved in a high-profile relationship with Greek's Prince Constantine-Alexios in 2024 and were seen together at events.
A television star
Besides being a model, Brooks is also a Reality TV star. She is one of the stars on Love Thy Nader, where she leads the cast comprising her sisters as they navigate life in New York City and the world of elite. She was also a participant on Dancing with the Stars, season 33.
Dating rumours in the air!
Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2025. Brooks' sister had confirmed the rumours in September. However, the two personalities have not made any comments. The model was even rumoured to be dating Carlos' sporting rival, Jannik Sinner.
Magazine star
Brooks Nader has had a very successful model and has been featured in several magazines. In 2023, she even appeared on a magazine cover alongside Megan Fox and Kim Petras.