Kevin Costner at 71: 5 things you didn't know about the actor

He used to be a bus driver
Before being a famous actor, Kevin Costner used to work as a bus driver. He drove tourist busses that showed tourists around Hollywood, including famous celebrity homes.
He is also a musician
Kevin has an established career as a musician. The actor spearheads his country rock band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. Together, the band has released several albums and have gone on tours.
He had one of Hollywood's most expensive divorces
Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva split in 1994 after 16 years of marriage. The divorce, one of the most expensive in Hollywood during that time, cost around $80 million, making headlines.
Lawrence Kasdan cut all of his scenes in a film
Kevin Costner was cast as a deceased character named Alex in The Big Chill (1983), directed by Lawrence Kasdan. However, the director removed all his flashback scenes due to a change in story.
Also an author!
Kevin had co-authored The Explorers Guild: Volume One: A Passage to Shambhala (2015), along with Jon Baird. A bestselling novel, the book had illustrations by Rick Ross.