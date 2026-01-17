Sort yourself for content creation by investing in these 6 equipment

Subhadrika Sen
Camera/phone: A good quality DSLR or a phone with in-built camera for photographs and video is the basic equipment you need, to start making content.
Tripod and Mount: Invest on a good tripod that can sustain the weight of the camera/phone for a long time. It should be able to expand to a good height. For handheld phones, also try to get a phone stand that you can hold on to while taking moving shots.
Microphone: To capure good audio, invest on wireless lapel microphones or a wired microphone. Choose lightweight ones, that are easily portable and quickly fixable to the device. If your device is compatible to both camera and phone, nothing like it.
Lights: If you have a team, you can opt for a handheld light else, the best way out is a ring light on a stand which is compatible with both camera and phone.
Hard drive: To store all your data, an external hard drive is a must!
Editing software: To publicly post good quality content, your raw footages need to be edited. It is ideal to subscribe or purchase a good editing software which aligns with your editorial skills, content production and keeps on updating its features.