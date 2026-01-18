4 cloud lip looks to try after the Golden Globe 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Selena Gomez’ dark, dramatic burgundy lips was an ode to the classic film noir. Rather than a liquid matte finish, the makeup artist chose a soft matte that blurred the edges, making it one of the most elegant cloud lip looks.
Rose Byrne brought a splash of warmth to the red carpet with a poppy orange-red colour. Her team executed the seamless, stained effect by dabbing the pigment into the skin with fingertips rather than with a brush.
Ditching the gothic tones that have become a hallmark of her look, Jenna Ortega chose a toffee nude look that complemented her soft skin tone. It creates a pillowy, 3D effect that looks amazing in bright lights.
Ayo Edebiri’s "rosewood" lip featured a plum/mauve that contained no sharp edges, with the pigment centered in the lips with a fluffy eyeshadow brush used to buff it out toward the edges.