4 new-wave Punjabi singers who should be on your playlist

Udisha
AP Dhillon
A significant figure of the Punjabi new-wave music, AP Dhillon has revolutionised Punjabi music by blending it with western musical genres including pop and hip-hop. He has truly made Punjabi music global!
Tegi Pannu
His collaborations are chart-toppers and he has introduced a new soundscape to the new-wave genre, giving it an urban twist. If you have not heard him yet, do it now!
Talwiinder
He is another new-wave Punjabi singer who has impressed with his fusion presentations and been a pathbreaker when it comes to independent music. Despite his fame, no one has seen his face because he refuses to show show it to the world.
Shubh
His lyrics have won the hearts of fans beyond India. A global representative of the new-wave scene, he has brought new dimensions to Punjabi pop with his phenomenal tracks.