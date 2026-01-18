4 pre-workout foods that you should eat before exercising

Udisha
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a great breakfast option and if you work out in the mornings, it can double up as your pre-work out food. Known to provide energy, it is the perfect ammo you need before a good work out session.
Bananas
Why spend money on energy bars if you can have a nutrition packed fruit? Packed with potassium and easy carbohydrates, they protect your muscles by making them stronger and give the energy you need before hitting the gym.
Yogurt
Yogurts, especially Greek yogurts are trending right now. They provide your body with protein for sustained energy throughout your work-out session. Add some berries to give it an additional health boost.
Bread and butter
The classic breakfast menu but it needs a twist to become the perfect pre-workout food. Ditch the white bread for the healthier brown or whole-grain version and pair it up with some nut butter. The combination of healthy carbs and fat along with the kick of protein will set you on the right track.