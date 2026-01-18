4 viral tourist spots in Meghalaya that are worth the hype

Udisha
Double-decker living root bridge
If you've ever come across a reel on Meghalaya, you have probably heard of this place. This is naturally formed bridge in Meghalaya, by roots of trees that have intertwined together to form a solid platform across a waterfall.
Laitlum Canyons
This is Meghalaya's Grand Canyon and has a wonderful view of the beautiful vista, complete with hills, trees, gorges and villages. It is a perfect spot to fathom the beauty of the state.
Dawki River
Also known as the Umngot River, this river has gone viral for its incredibly clean, almost transparent water. It flows through the Dawki town in Meghalaya and allows boat-rides.
Nohkalikai Falls
This Falls is situated near the Indian town of Cherrapunji and is the tallest plunge waterfall in India, with the plateau elevated at 340 meters or 1115 feet. Located within a cushion of greenery, this is one of the most beaitiful places the state has to offer.