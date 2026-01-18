5 decluttering mistakes that make homes look worse

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most common decluttering mistakes is buying pretty storage bags +before sorting. You end up organizing trash instead of removing it, creating a visual noise that eventually crowds your living space.
While accumulating the items is fantastic, leaving the bags around the house entrance is not ideal as it makes your house appear to be in disarray. The “transitional” areas of your home turn into dumping sites.
Micro-organize every small item, and you often end up with clutter. When the systems are too complicated to maintain, things tend to be left out. Simple, accessible storage is better for maintaining a clean, streamlined look.
Failing to let go of the "maybes" that contain the clutter is a mistake in home decluttering that creates hidden bulk. This creates a congested look that prevents any perceived calm in a home.
Even an organized bookshelf can appear cluttered if the items are not arranged attractively. Picking a strategy involving the use of decorative but functional items for all surfaces can make your organizational endeavors appear cluttered.