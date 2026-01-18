5 things about Cardi B that will shock you

Udisha
A former gang member
Famous rapper Cardi B has not kept her past a secret. In an interview, she had revealed that was actually a member of a street gang called Bloods when she was just 16. However, she is not proud of it and urged young fans to not do join gangs.
Worked as a stripper
The rapper used to earn her living as a stripper when she was 19. Recalling the time, Cardi had said she was "poor as hell" and had to escape her abusive boyfriend.
She cannot drive!
Cardi B may own multiple cars, but she cannot drive their on her own! Her cars are more of a prop, she had said because she does not own a driving license.
She was an influencer
A world famous rapper now, Cardi started off as a social media star on Instagram and Vine. She made funny content and opened up about her life in the videos she posted.
Cardi B is not her name
Cardi B's birth name is Belcalis Almanzar but grew up with the nickname "Bacardi", after the famous rum brand. She later rearranged the moniker to suit her profession as a rapper.