5 underrated Indian horror films you should watch

DEBOLINA ROY
A disturbing journey into the depths of human depravity, which is a must addition to the list of underrated Indian Horror movies. It is about the survival terror of two census takers who get stranded in an isolated house.
This Malayalam treasure infuses a fresh spin on the haunted house genre and deals with bereavement and psychology. The film's suspenseful structure and precision-crafted delivery make it one of the most underrated Indian horror films.
The movie is a gem in the Indian horror genre. It revolves around a nonbeliever in ghost stories being forced to solve a haunting in a village school. The movie has some spine-tingling moments.
This psychological masterpiece is a must-watch in terms of realism and is situated in a medical college. It traces, in detail, the thin line separating the world of science and the supernatural without using a single jump scare.
This is a cult classic from 1971. Kuheli is a gothic mystery thriller shot against the mist-shrouded backdrop of Nijhumgarh. It's one of the most underrated horror movies ever made in India because of the haunting music and the completely old-world setting.