5 Y2K makeup trends that are making a big comeback in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
The return of Y2K makeup trends in 2026 begins with the return of frosted blue eyeshadow. This contrasted heavily with the past when frosted blue had a chalky feel. Today, it comes with a wet look finish that features modern pearlescent ingredients.
Lip makeups in 2026 are all about contrast, with lots of texture. This look features a lip liner in a dark, reddish-brown or plum color paired with a sheer, high-gloss lipstick or a 'make out' stained kiss in the center. Where things get modern is when these lines are blurred.
Where a few years ago, the clean girl fluffy brow reigned supreme, 2026 is decidedly veering back towards the slender, arched silhouette quintessential to classic Y2K makeup. But rather than reaching for the tweezers, beauty buffs are opting for concealer and precision brow pens to create the illusion of a thinner, straighter shape.
Metallic and chrome effects are everywhere this year. This trend extends past the notion of glitter, embracing liquid metal finishes on the lids and the use of holographic highlighter on the cheek bones. With the incorporation of bio-synthetic shimmer and "glitch" light reflective pigment, the makeup look achieves an out-of-this-world finish.
Channelling the pop princess vibe of the early aughts, the face gems and mini rhinestones are again a daily accessory and not just a festival favorite. In 2026, it is used to highlight the tail of a winged liner, brow bone, or create some fun “glitch” patterns on the nose bridge.