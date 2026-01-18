Avocado oil or olive oil: Which one is healthier? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
A key distinction of using olive oil and avocado oil is their smoking points. Avocado oil can withstand temperatures of up to 520°F. It is an excellent choice for searing and deep-frying.
Both provide great sources of monounsaturated fats, mainly in the form of oleic acid, which lowers bad cholesterol. Both avocado oil or olive oil could be reduces inflammation to support long-term arterial health.
The polyphenols and high vitamin E level present in olive oil help fight oxidative stress quite efficiently. On the other hand, avocado oil possesses lutein, one of the major antioxidants for healthy vision.
Olive oil comes to us through many years of clinical trials in the Mediterranean diet. Avocado oil is the newcomer to the block, with a flavour that is neutral.