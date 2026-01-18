Two-day dance festival in Kolkata echoes evolution rooted in heritage

Subhadrika Sen
The Upasana Centre for Dance will be presenting a a two-day dance festival curated by Ashimbandhu Bhattacharya.
Called Navadisha (translated to new direction), the festival is a co-existence of traditional dance forms which is evolving with contemporary beats.
One can expect performances by Varsha Shetty and Disha C Shetty, Shayomita Dasgupta and others along with the students of the dance centre.
Navadisha Festival will be taking place on January 19 & 20 at Gyan Manch from 6 pm onwards.