4 easy ways to recreate Taylor Swift’s signature red lips

The high-shine gloss finish

Though the matte effect is classically recognized, it can actually be given a more contemporary make with a coat of deep red with a clear gloss finish. This is one way of sporting the makeup look, which gives it more added interest with a fun 'vinyl' finish that looks fabulous in pictures when hit with light. Apply a solid base of red cream lipstick, then pat a non-sticky finish of clear gloss makeup on top of the lips.