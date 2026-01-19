4 easy ways to recreate Taylor Swift’s signature red lips

DEBOLINA ROY
For a direct homage Taylor Swift’s signature red lips, a high-pigment matte finish is the best way to go. To get this, you will need a flat red shade with blue undertones, which will give the impression of whiter teeth along with the vintage "old Hollywood" look. This colour should be directly applied with the bullet and blotted with one ply of tissue to fix the pigments.
If you want a more natural, effortless look, you can use the technique of using the fingertips to stain the lips by dabbing a small amount of the cherry red colour on the lips and pressing it outwards with the ring finger.
To achieve a sharp architectural shape that is common to Taylor Swift's signature red lips, concentrate exclusively on the perimeter. With a sharply pointed red pencil that corresponds to your makeup colour of choice, start to create the "cupid's bow" area and corners of your mouth before filling the remainder.
Though the matte effect is classically recognized, it can actually be given a more contemporary make with a coat of deep red with a clear gloss finish. This is one way of sporting the makeup look, which gives it more added interest with a fun 'vinyl' finish that looks fabulous in pictures when hit with light. Apply a solid base of red cream lipstick, then pat a non-sticky finish of clear gloss makeup on top of the lips.